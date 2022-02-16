Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Rises By 41.8%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,900 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 155.7 days.

KHTRF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935. Knight Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.