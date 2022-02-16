Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Declines By 28.6%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

KUKAF stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

