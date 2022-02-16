Short Interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Drops By 23.8%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,121,800 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 1,473,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.0 days.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LIFZF opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $42.40.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
