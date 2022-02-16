Short Interest in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Rises By 40.7%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the January 15th total of 62,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth about $4,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LEGH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.94. 14,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,107. The company has a market capitalization of $652.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

