Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Expands By 42.6%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LGIQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Logiq has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. Logiq had a negative net margin of 71.36% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Logiq will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

