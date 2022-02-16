Short Interest in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Increases By 43.5%

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 944,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. 109,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,722. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

