Short Interest in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Drops By 24.0%

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MFV opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

