Short Interest in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Expands By 48.4%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Midland States Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $654.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 50,481 shares during the period. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.