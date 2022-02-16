Short Interest in Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) Increases By 52.2%

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS MFON opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.83. Mobivity has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.