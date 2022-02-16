Short Interest in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Grows By 52.1%

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 874,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NDAQ opened at $175.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.
