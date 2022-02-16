Short Interest in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Grows By 52.1%

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 874,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $175.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a one year low of $135.57 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

