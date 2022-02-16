Short Interest in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Expands By 43.0%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,060,000 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 46,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,566,012. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NIO has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 2.37.

Get NIO alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 32,354 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 239,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after buying an additional 144,250 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Barclays started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. 86 Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.