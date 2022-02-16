Short Interest in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Grows By 48.2%

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the January 15th total of 762,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,212,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,982. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

