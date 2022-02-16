Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Grows By 44.3%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of Nyxoah stock remained flat at $$20.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

