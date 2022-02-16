Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Rises By 41.3%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock remained flat at $$13.89 on Wednesday. 142,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,852. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

