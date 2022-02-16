Short Interest in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Rises By 41.3%

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock remained flat at $$13.89 on Wednesday. 142,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,852. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.
