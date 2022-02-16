Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Rises By 51.8%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the January 15th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of POET Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
POET Technologies stock opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.74. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $1.28.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POET Technologies (POETF)
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.