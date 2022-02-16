Short Interest in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Expands By 44.4%

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 796,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RKLY. Bank of America lowered Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Rockley Photonics stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,291. Rockley Photonics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $591.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $164,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

