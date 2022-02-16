Short Interest in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Expands By 46.3%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 7,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMIC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,772,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

