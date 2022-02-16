Short Interest in Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Grows By 51.3%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS SKPGF opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.