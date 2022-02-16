Short Interest in Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Grows By 51.3%

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the January 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
OTCMKTS SKPGF opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. Spark Power Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.99.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
