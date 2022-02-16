Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Increases By 47.2%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,500 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the January 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 594,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 288,892 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 117,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

FUND traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.48. 34,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,900. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.37%.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.