Short Interest in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Rises By 51.2%

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the January 15th total of 76,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

TELA stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $174.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $56,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 629,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,564,787. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 65.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in TELA Bio by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

