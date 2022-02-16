Short Interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Rises By 42.8%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the January 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

In other news, CFO Peter G. Clifford bought 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $393,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $821,173 and sold 87,000 shares valued at $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

AZEK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,942. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81. AZEK has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $51.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

