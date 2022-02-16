Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Decreases By 27.7%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The LGL Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LGL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 14,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,819. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. The LGL Group had a net margin of 111.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

