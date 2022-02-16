Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Declines By 26.2%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

