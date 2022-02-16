Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expands By 43.9%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 77,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,409. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.95. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $176.27 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 15.98%.

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

