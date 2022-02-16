Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Increases By 41.7%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,500 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 522,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,523,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VGIT stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,778.6% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

