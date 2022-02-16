Short Interest in Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Increases By 45.1%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,703,100 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 1,173,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,433.0 days.
Vicinity Centres stock remained flat at $$1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile
