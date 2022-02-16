Short Interest in Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Increases By 45.1%

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,703,100 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 1,173,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,433.0 days.

Vicinity Centres stock remained flat at $$1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, operation, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Property Investment and Strategic Partnerships segments. The Property Investment segment comprises of net property income derived from investment in retail property.

