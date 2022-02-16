Short Interest in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Declines By 27.1%

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 137,422 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,604,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE VSCO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.22. 1,106,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,328. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

