Short Interest in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Expands By 43.0%

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VIRC opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $57.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virco Mfg. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.