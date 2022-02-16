Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Decreases By 28.0%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
DMO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 59,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,761. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $16.29.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
