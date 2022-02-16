Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Rises By 47.6%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE MNP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,504. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 853.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 21.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

