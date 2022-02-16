Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $155,310.00 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.41. 303,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,168. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.83 and its 200 day moving average is $171.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.