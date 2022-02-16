Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Trading 12.5% Higher

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG) shares traded up 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 27,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 23,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 39.38, a current ratio of 39.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.44 million and a PE ratio of 6.75.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 40 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

