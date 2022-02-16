Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 311868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.69.
About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)
