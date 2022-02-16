Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.17. Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 56,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Singing Machine had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter.

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

