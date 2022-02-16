SIR Royalty Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:SRV.UN)

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

TSE SRV.UN opened at C$12.95 on Wednesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$4.43 and a 12 month high of C$13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.47 million and a PE ratio of 34.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.46.

In related news, Director Atul Sharma sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.67, for a total transaction of C$103,880.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at C$176,089.37. Insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock valued at $230,838 over the last 90 days.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

