SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) vs. MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Critical Comparison

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and MS&AD Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.53 $143.52 million $2.51 3.34 MS&AD Insurance Group $46.15 billion 0.44 $1.36 billion $1.38 12.48

MS&AD Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MS&AD Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MS&AD Insurance Group has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SiriusPoint and MS&AD Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A MS&AD Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and MS&AD Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35% MS&AD Insurance Group 3.54% 9.02% 1.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MS&AD Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats MS&AD Insurance Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances. The Domestic Life Insurance Business segment offers private insurance, private pension, group insurance, and other life insurance products. The International Business segment deals with life and non-life insurance products in foreign countries. The Others segment includes financial and risk-related services. The company was founded on April 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

