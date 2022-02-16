Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Down 7.7%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM) shares fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 23,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 52,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.28 million and a P/E ratio of -21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,620.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. It develops programs in the areas of diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; and anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals.

