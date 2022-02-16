Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 159,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 930,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,263,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,307,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $9,431,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 586,812 shares of company stock worth $22,490,191 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

