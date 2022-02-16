Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Sells $518,785.35 in Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SKY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. 14,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,136. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 211,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

