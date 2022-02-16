Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.70.

Several research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,347 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.86. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $129.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

