Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.82. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$25.29 and a one year high of C$41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,531.25. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $583,746.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.43.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

