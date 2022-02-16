Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of ZZZ opened at C$33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.82. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$25.29 and a one year high of C$41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.20.
In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.25, for a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,531.25. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total value of C$383,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,267 shares of company stock worth $583,746.
About Sleep Country Canada
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
Read More
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.