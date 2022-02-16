Sleep Number (SNBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.70. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $68.18 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.
Sleep Number Company Profile
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
