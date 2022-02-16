Smartlands Network (SLT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21,835.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $21,835.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00105726 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

