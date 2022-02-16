Smartshare (SSP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18,559.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Smartshare has a market cap of $278,971.32 and approximately $18,559.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00077605 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00016728 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

