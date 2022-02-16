SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Short Interest Update

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,363,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SMCE opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. SMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About SMC Entertainment
