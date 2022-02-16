Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of SNAP opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Snap has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,102,718 shares of company stock worth $42,425,655.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after acquiring an additional 563,111 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

