Snowball Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Snowball has a market cap of $1.88 million and $14,580.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.09 or 0.07103256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,962.39 or 1.00085519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00050387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,490,503 coins and its circulating supply is 5,766,855 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.