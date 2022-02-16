SnowSwap Reaches Market Cap of $929,631.28 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00004565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $929,631.28 and approximately $69,729.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.42 or 0.07115397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.83 or 1.00151835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00052827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002900 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,744 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.