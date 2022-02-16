Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Down 26.3% in January

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ:SOPA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 352,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPA opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $77.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOPA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Society Pass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Society Pass Incorporated provides customer loyalty and analytics platform. It offer merchants with SoPa.asia an online commerce platform for users, alongside with HOTTAB Biz a convenient order management app for business partners on SoPa.asia and HOTTAB POS a specialized POS technology solution, a comprehensive system for payment, loyal customer management.

