Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 261,060 shares.The stock last traded at $19.12 and had previously closed at $19.46.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $745.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a net margin of 108.01% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 84,881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sohu.com by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 303,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sohu.com by 24.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,926 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 75.9% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 192,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

