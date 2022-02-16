Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 261,060 shares.The stock last traded at $19.12 and had previously closed at $19.46.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $745.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,109,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 84,881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sohu.com by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 303,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sohu.com by 24.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 128,926 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 75.9% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 445,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 192,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.
Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
